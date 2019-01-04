Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds fans react to latest update on Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow

4 January, 2019 English Championship, English Premier League, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


The January transfer window is underway and almost every Leeds fans are pointing it out on social media that goalkeeping position remains the one glaring hole in the squad ahead of the second half of the season.

Marcelo Bielsa has remained tight lipped on transfer plans, but surely the Argentine must be thinking of signing a solid goalkeeper after Chelsea loanee Jamal Blackman returned to his parent club in November following a broken leg.

With Bailey Peacock-Farrell failing to maintain the standards he set so high in the early part of the campaign in recent months, signing a goalkeeper has become a priority.

The reliable Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay has said on social networking site Twitter that Newcastle’s Karl Darlow remains the club’s first choice target.

However, he adds that the deal is dependant on the price being right. Many Leeds fans want the 28-year-old to be signed in January, even if he doesn’t come cheap.

