Leeds fans react to Kemar Roofe’s social media update

Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe has confirmed on his social media account that he will miss the game against Derby tomorrow with an injury.

He scored the winner in the first leg of the playoff semifinal and he revealed that he is gutted to miss out on the return leg.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men have a 1-0 lead and they will just have to get the job done without Roofe.

The 26-year-old striker will be hoping to return for the final at Wembley.

Leeds have had an impressive season and they will be desperate for promotion. Another year in the Championship could seriously damage their morale.

The Whites should have secured automatic promotion this year. They were in a good position to win the Championship but a late collapse allowed the likes of Norwich and Sheffield United to overtake them.

It will be interesting to see how Leeds perform against Derby tomorrow. Frank Lampard will demand a big performance from his players after the first leg.

The two managers don’t exactly share a great relationship since the Spygate and Lampard will be determined to get past Bielsa’s side here.

Here is how the Leeds fans reacted to Roofe’s social media post.

