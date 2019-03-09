Leeds fans react to Kalvin Phillips’s display vs Bristol

Leeds United picked up a 1-0 win away to Bristol City in the Championship today.
Patrick Bamford’s first half goal sealed a vital win for Marcelo Bielsa’s side on the road.
The win takes Leeds up to second in the table and the Whites are now just two points behind league leaders Norwich City.
Despite winning it narrowly, Leeds were in control throughout the game and they have deserved the win thoroughly.
Kalvin Phillips put in a superb display against Bristol today and he was one of the best players on the pitch.
The Leeds ace managed to break down Bristol’s play in midfield continuously and he never let the home side dominate the proceedings.
Despite hurting his ankle, the midfielder produced a flawless display.
Leeds fans are understandably impressed with Phillips’ display in a crucial game today and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player.
Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
Kalvin Phillips is very good at football, isn’t he?
— Harrison Nayler (@HarrisonN17) March 9, 2019
Tough one this week. For me, Kalvin Phillips just edges it. #lufc
— Tommy (@tommy_lufc) March 9, 2019
Kalvin Phillips btw what a player
— Jamie (@Jay_Evans1997) March 9, 2019
Poll: Who was our Kalvin Phillips of the Match today? #lufc
— Tommy (@tommy_lufc) March 9, 2019
Kalvin Phillips vs Bristol City:
78 touches (2nd-most for Leeds)
39/52 passes (most for Leeds)
75% pass acc
8 ball recoveries
6 tackles won 🌟
6 clearances (most on pitch)🌟
3 interceptions
2 aerial duels won
1 shot
1 injury
Controlled midfield. Massive performance. 🙌 #LUFC pic.twitter.com/LfkVJGsUEs
— LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) March 9, 2019
There is no DM eligible to play for England better than Kalvin fucking Phillips. Absolute force.
— Leo 🏴🇨🇦 (@DirtyLeedsLeo) March 9, 2019