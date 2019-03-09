Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds fans react to Kalvin Phillips’s display vs Bristol

9 March, 2019 English Championship, General Football News, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United picked up a 1-0 win away to Bristol City in the Championship today.

Patrick Bamford’s first half goal sealed a vital win for Marcelo Bielsa’s side on the road.

The win takes Leeds up to second in the table and the Whites are now just two points behind league leaders Norwich City.

Despite winning it narrowly, Leeds were in control throughout the game and they have deserved the win thoroughly.

Kalvin Phillips put in a superb display against Bristol today and he was one of the best players on the pitch.

The Leeds ace managed to break down Bristol’s play in midfield continuously and he never let the home side dominate the proceedings.

Despite hurting his ankle, the midfielder produced a flawless display.

Leeds fans are understandably impressed with Phillips’ display in a crucial game today and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player.

Here are some of the reactions from earlier.

