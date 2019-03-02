Leeds fans react to Kalvin Phillips’ display vs WBA

Leeds United reclaimed their place at the top of the table with a 4-0 win over West Brom last night.
Pablo Hernandez put the home side ahead after just 16 seconds and Patrick Bamford scored two vital goals in either half to give Leeds some breathing space.
Alioski added the fourth in injury time.
Marcelo Bielsa’s men were unplayable over the course of the 90 minutes and West Brom struggled to live with their directness and intensity.
While there were some very impressive performance out there, Bielsa will be particularly pleased with Kalvin Phillips’ display last night.
The 23-year-old midfielder controlled the game from the centre of the park and the WBA players struggled to deal with him.
Phillips was up against the experienced Gareth Barry and he completely outplayed and outthought the veteran playmaker.
Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the young midfielder’s display last night and here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Kalvin Phillips v West Brom:
78% pass accuracy
60 touches
28/36 successful passes
14 ball recoveries (most on pitch) 🌟
8 long ball passes
6 tackles won (more than any West Brom player) 💪
4 clearances
3 interceptions
1 shot
Made more ball recoveries than any other player. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qMZ1IRCQMz
— LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) March 2, 2019
Leeds have been superb 🔥
Leeds under pressure and it’s a brilliant tackle @Kalvinphillips 👏
Dominating performance! pic.twitter.com/XSIARB5pQE
— John (@John_MooreMOT) March 1, 2019
Oh man. What a perfect performance. I know Tyler got the MOTM but Kalvin Phillips was my choice. #lufc have told the challengers for promotion that they need to be very worried.
— Wayne Holmes (@foofighter07) March 1, 2019
Kalvin Phillips engine, completely spanked them off the park
— Tom Sims (@tomedwardsims) March 2, 2019
Kalvin Phillips is the best player in the championship
— Adam (@AdamJones1995) March 2, 2019
Just watched that first half back again. Kalvin Phillips did the dirty work unbelievably well, just set the base with his tackling and little passes for the boys in front of him to go and strut their stuff #lufc
— Ryan (@ryaaaan1993) March 2, 2019
What we witnessed last night was a Kalvin Phillips, Pablo Hernandez, Tyler Roberts and Ezgjan Alioski masterclass
— Billy (@RESURRECTl0N) March 2, 2019