Leeds fans react to Kalvin Phillips’ display vs WBA

2 March, 2019 English Championship, General Football News, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United reclaimed their place at the top of the table with a 4-0 win over West Brom last night.

Pablo Hernandez put the home side ahead after just 16 seconds and Patrick Bamford scored two vital goals in either half to give Leeds some breathing space.

Alioski added the fourth in injury time.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men were unplayable over the course of the 90 minutes and West Brom struggled to live with their directness and intensity.

While there were some very impressive performance out there, Bielsa will be particularly pleased with Kalvin Phillips’ display last night.

The 23-year-old midfielder controlled the game from the centre of the park and the WBA players struggled to deal with him.

Phillips was up against the experienced Gareth Barry and he completely outplayed and outthought the veteran playmaker.

Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the young midfielder’s display last night and here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

