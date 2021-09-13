Leeds fans react to Kalvin Phillip’s display vs Liverpool

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to express their reactions to the performance of Kalvin Phillips against Liverpool.

The Whites are yet to pick up their first victory of the season as they lost 3-0 against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon at Elland Road.

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane sealed all three points for Jurgen Klopp’s side. Leeds did create a few half-chances, but they weren’t clinical enough to make it count.

Liverpool were dominant throughout the game, and the Reds enjoyed the lion-share of possession. The loss of Pascal Struijk (red carded following his challenge on Harvey Elliott) didn’t help either, but Liverpool were comfortable throughout the game.

Apart from Phillips (and to a certain extent Raphinha), not a single Leeds player stepped up against the Reds. The likes of Rodrigo and Stuart Dallas failed to provide a tough challenge in midfield, and it was left with Phillips to take the massive workload all on himself.

The England international was outstanding during the game. His ability to spray out diagonal balls and spread the game wide is a joy to watch. At the same time, he was very good with his defensive shifts, making two tackles and two interceptions.

Leeds fans are absolutely spot on that he was their best player on the pitch. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Phillips at the moment is cut above the rest of the squad. Best player on the park this evening. Be very difficult to keep him next year in my opinion. #baller #MOT #LUFC — Murph (@murph7964) September 12, 2021

Bad doo that.. Kalvin Phillips is head and shoulders above this team #lufc — Cam Burrows (@CamBurrows92) September 12, 2021

Phillips looked unbelievable today we need to up our game if we want to keep him #LUFC — Cowy (@jamcowlam) September 12, 2021

Phillips the only player to come out of that with any credit for me. He was superb and trod a lonely furrow in mf. Needs help badly. Dallas nowhere rodrigo awful. #lufc — topman65 (@bielsa_FC) September 12, 2021

Thought Phillips was outstanding today. Man of the match performance. James looked great when he came on too. Other than that, didn't think anyone else stood out. @LUFC #LUFC — Wiggy (@Wiggy1234) September 12, 2021

Phillips was brilliant today though, best player on the pitch #lufc — Super Leeds United (@superlufc1919) September 12, 2021