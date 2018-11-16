Leeds fans react to Jamaal Blackman’s injury

Leeds United have been handed a bitter injury blow this evening.
The Championship giants have confirmed that Jamaal Blackman has suffered a broken tibia and his loan is effectively over.
📰 | #LUFC can confirm Jamal Blackman suffered a fractured tibia in today’s Under-23 game with Birmingham
— Leeds United (@LUFC) November 16, 2018
The 25-year-old was on loan from Chelsea and he will step up his recovery after a return to London.
The highly talented keeper suffered the injury after a collision with Beryly Lubala during an U23 game today and he had to be stretchered off.
Blackman would have expected to break into Bielsa’s first team plans with impressive performances at the U23 level and he will be gutted with how the loan spell has ended.
The keeper is unlikely to break into Chelsea’s first team plans and therefore he could be loaned out once again after his recovery.
Leeds United fans seem devastated with the injury news as well and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the update.
Here are some of the best reactions.
The severity of injuries this season have been horrific. Bamford, Ayling, Berardi, Blackman now with all long term injuries. Hernandez, Roofe and Berardi with other injuries. Even add contracted players in Ideguchi & O’Kane with terrible types of injuries.
— Tom Holynski (@ThommHol) November 16, 2018
Gutted for him.
— Dirty Leeds Scum (@DirtyLeedsFC) November 16, 2018
Bloody hell.
— Simon O’Rourke (@simon_orourke) November 16, 2018
Jesus @Big_Blacks hope your on the mend soon
— Bielsabub (@scotttownend2) November 16, 2018
@NeilAllan88 worst news ever
— Thomas Petch (@ThomasPetch) November 16, 2018
Just gets better. Absolutely cursed.
— Joe Atherton (@joetmatherton) November 16, 2018
That’s shocking. To challenge for the ball like that when 3-0 up.
— 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕟 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕕 (@mirts88) November 16, 2018