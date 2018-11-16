Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds fans react to Jamaal Blackman’s injury

Leeds fans react to Jamaal Blackman’s injury

16 November, 2018 Chelsea, English Championship, English Premier League, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United have been handed a bitter injury blow this evening.

The Championship giants have confirmed that Jamaal Blackman has suffered a broken tibia and his loan is effectively over.

The 25-year-old was on loan from Chelsea and he will step up his recovery after a return to London.

The highly talented keeper suffered the injury after a collision with Beryly Lubala during an U23 game today and he had to be stretchered off.

Blackman would have expected to break into Bielsa’s first team plans with impressive performances at the U23 level and he will be gutted with how the loan spell has ended.

The keeper is unlikely to break into Chelsea’s first team plans and therefore he could be loaned out once again after his recovery.

Leeds United fans seem devastated with the injury news as well and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the update.

Here are some of the best reactions.

Tottenham fans urge the club to sign Jadon Sancho
Tottenham looking to sign Eric Bailly from Manchester United

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com