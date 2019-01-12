Leeds fans react to Jack Clarke’s display vs Derby

Leeds United picked up a vital home win over Frank Lampard’s Derby County in the Championship last night.
Goals from Kemar Roofe and Jack Harrison ensured the 2-0 win for the hosts. Leeds are now five points clear at the top of the standings.
Roofe gave his side the lead with a well executed flick on the 20th minute and Harrison scored a tap in on the 47th minute to double his side’s advantage.
Youngster Jack Clarke put in a solid display for the home side and he will be looking to build on this going forward. If he can continue to make an impact like this, he could become a regular starter for Bielsa’s side soon.
The 18-year-old was brought into the side to replace the injured Pablo Hernandez and he managed to deliver.
Marcelo Bielsa will be very pleased with the youngster’s display last night.
The Leeds fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player’s performance and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
Jack Clarke vs. Derby:
78 minutes
48 touches
27 passes
6 crosses
3 chances created 👏
2 take-ons
2 tackles won
1 assist 🎯
1 shot
Outrageously brilliant tonight. Caused endless problems for Derby. 👏 #LUFC pic.twitter.com/FgP2s1nTYS
— LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) January 11, 2019
Jack Clarke is ace. Goodnight X
— she♑️ (@laurinaaa_) January 12, 2019
Furious we aren’t talking about the football: that was a marvellous performance. Alioski starting at left back looks 100 times the player – he was sensational – and Forshaw in the first half was fabulous and very good thereafter. He was everywhere. And Jack Clarke was unplayable.
— CK (@ephemeraljoy) January 12, 2019
Jack Clarke my man of the match tonight. Outstanding performance. Frighteningly talented. 👏 #LUFC
— LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) January 11, 2019
Jack Clarke is incredible.
— Joshua (@JoshYouAmayesin) January 11, 2019
Hope all the Forshaw haters were watching tonight! Jack Clarke 😍 MOT 👊🏻
— Mike Toney (@m_toney29) January 11, 2019
How good is jack Clarke #lufc
— Toby Brannan (@TobyBrannan3) January 11, 2019