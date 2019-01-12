Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds fans react to Jack Clarke’s display vs Derby

Leeds fans react to Jack Clarke’s display vs Derby

12 January, 2019 Derby County, English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United picked up a vital home win over Frank Lampard’s Derby County in the Championship last night.

Goals from Kemar Roofe and Jack Harrison ensured the 2-0 win for the hosts. Leeds are now five points clear at the top of the standings.

Roofe gave his side the lead with a well executed flick on the 20th minute and Harrison scored a tap in on the 47th minute to double his side’s advantage.

Youngster Jack Clarke put in a solid display for the home side and he will be looking to build on this going forward. If he can continue to make an impact like this, he could become a regular starter for Bielsa’s side soon.

The 18-year-old was brought into the side to replace the injured Pablo Hernandez and he managed to deliver.

Marcelo Bielsa will be very pleased with the youngster’s display last night.

The Leeds fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player’s performance and here are some of the reactions from earlier.

Gary Lineker reacts to Jack Clarke's display for Leeds
West Ham United vs Arsenal confirmed starting line-ups

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com