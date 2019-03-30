Blog Columns Site News Leeds fans react to Hugo Diaz’s U23s display

Leeds fans react to Hugo Diaz’s U23s display

30 March, 2019 English Championship, General Football News, Leeds United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United U23s picked up a vital 3-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League Cup yesterday.

Youngster Hugo Diaz was in fine form for the Whites as they booked their place in the semi-finals of the competition.

The Leeds United fans have now taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the youngster’s performance against Burnley.

Diaz was imperious at the back and he scored a vital goal for his side as well.

The defender is very highly rated around the club and he will be delighted with all the praise coming his way.

Leeds have some talented young players coming through the ranks like Diaz and Bogusz. They will be hoping to break into Bielsa’s first team plans soon.

The likes of Jack Clarke have shown that Bielsa will give youth a chance if they are good enough.

Here is how the Leeds United fans reacted to the young defender’s performance against Burnley yesterday.

West Ham vs Everton Predicted Starting Lineups & Team News
Tottenham fans react to Rafael van der Vaart's tweet

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com