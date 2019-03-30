Leeds fans react to Hugo Diaz’s U23s display

Leeds United U23s picked up a vital 3-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League Cup yesterday.
Youngster Hugo Diaz was in fine form for the Whites as they booked their place in the semi-finals of the competition.
The Leeds United fans have now taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the youngster’s performance against Burnley.
Diaz was imperious at the back and he scored a vital goal for his side as well.
The defender is very highly rated around the club and he will be delighted with all the praise coming his way.
Leeds have some talented young players coming through the ranks like Diaz and Bogusz. They will be hoping to break into Bielsa’s first team plans soon.
The likes of Jack Clarke have shown that Bielsa will give youth a chance if they are good enough.
Here is how the Leeds United fans reacted to the young defender’s performance against Burnley yesterday.
Hugo Diaz is going to be a quality player for us.
— Mr Geldard (@MrJGeldard) March 29, 2019
@hugodiazrg is a monster
— Shadrack (@BrokenTwaz) March 29, 2019
Well done lads. Brilliant once again!
We have some outstanding talent coming through in all areas, especially @Hugo Diaz. How good is he?! Wow 💙💛
— Martin Canning (@martincanning40) March 29, 2019
Diaz looks Quality
— Denny Ryan (@albertcapillas) March 29, 2019
Aye if we lost Kalvin at some point (touch wood this will never happen), Díaz is the one I’d turn to without question. Vision, poise, strength & even the odd bullet header. Never gets bullied off the ball. #lufc
— Tommy (@tommy_lufc) March 29, 2019