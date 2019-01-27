Leeds fans react to Ezgjan Alioski’s display vs Rotherham

Leeds United picked up a dramatic 2-1 win over Rotherham United in the Championship yesterday.
A match winning brace from Mateusz Klich sealed the three points for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.
The win leaves Leeds United at the top of the Championship after 29 games, three points clear of Norwich City. Bielsa’s men will be hoping to go all the way and secure automatic promotion to the Premier League this season.
Despite the win, Leeds’ performance wasn’t quite convincing. The Whites have set high standards for themselves toward the start of the season and Bielsa will be demanding a lot more from his players.
Ezgjan Alioski’s performance was particularly disappointing for the away side. He missed a good chance to score for the visitors apart from a lackluster display.
Leeds United fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 26-year-old’s display against Rotherham last night.
Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Should have left it for Roofe. Alioski’s decision making is poor too often
— Benn💙💛 (@LUFCbenn) January 26, 2019
Alioski. WTF are you doing. #LUFC
— Mat Thomas (@EmptyUK) January 26, 2019
Hopefully Douglas will be back. We miss his quality when he’s gone. Alioski has done well but forgets he’s supposed to be full back at times
— Chris L (@LUFCTX) January 26, 2019
Our wingers are offering nothing. No associative play, dribbling asking fullbacks questions etc. just the same tame ball from the sideline. Ayling’s offering a bit down the right, but Alioski and particularly Clarke offering 0 down the left. #LUFC
— ETHAN (@EthanFromOnline) January 26, 2019
Alioski’s just an elaborate prank. Hard working garbage #Lufc
— Miquel (@MichaelWall1) January 26, 2019
Alioski is so fucking bad 🤬
— Kieron Sparks (@kieron_sparks) January 26, 2019
Will never change my opinion that Alioski definitely has Bielsa’s family hostage somewhere #lufc
— billy (@thedonrevie) January 26, 2019