Leeds fans react to Ezgjan Alioski’s display vs Rotherham

27 January, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United picked up a dramatic 2-1 win over Rotherham United in the Championship yesterday.

A match winning brace from Mateusz Klich sealed the three points for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

The win leaves Leeds United at the top of the Championship after 29 games, three points clear of Norwich City. Bielsa’s men will be hoping to go all the way and secure automatic promotion to the Premier League this season.

Despite the win, Leeds’ performance wasn’t quite convincing. The Whites have set high standards for themselves toward the start of the season and Bielsa will be demanding a lot more from his players.

Ezgjan Alioski’s performance was particularly disappointing for the away side. He missed a good chance to score for the visitors apart from a lackluster display.

Leeds United fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 26-year-old’s display against Rotherham last night.

Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

