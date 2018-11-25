Leeds fans react to Ezgjan Alioski’s display vs Bristol

Leeds United picked up a 2-0 win over Bristol in the Championship yesterday.
Goals from Pablo Hernandez and Kemar Roofe sealed the three points for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.
Despite the win, Leeds were not at their best and the fans will be expecting better performances in the coming weeks.
Leeds started the season very well but they have struggled a bit in the recent weeks. Yesterday’s win leaves them at the third spot, three points behind the leaders Norwich City.
It will be interesting to see whether Leeds can improve and go on to win the Championship this season. With a top class manager like Bielsa at the helm, they will be expected to do so.
Leeds fans weren’t too impressed with Ezgjan Alioski’s display yesterday and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter.
The winger looked off pace throughout the game and he will need to improve a lot in order to hold on to a starting berth.
Here are some of the best reactions.
Think Alioski rating is too generous. Let’s just consider he made 3 passes… pic.twitter.com/7j67sbM3II
— Daniel Hearn (@danielhearn_) November 24, 2018
Can’t wait for Alioski to waste space for another 70 minutes
— Matthew Bleakley (@ChicagoBearsMB) November 24, 2018
I think if alioski sat down on the halfway line all game he’d still get picked. At least he wouldn’t be offside as much.
— Andrew Birkhead (@BirkheadAndrew) November 24, 2018
#lufc not great today. Did just enough. Alioski poor again. Need to be starting Saiz and Clarke on Tuesday. Halme looks a prospect too..
— Nick Phipps (@NickPhipps1974) November 24, 2018
Over and over again, after one useless Alioski game after another. It’s infuriating and I just don’t get it.
— Matthew Bleakley (@ChicagoBearsMB) November 24, 2018
Alioski frustrating phil?? Well there’s a shock-been a passenger in this team all season.
— Colin McGrath (@colin17_colin) November 24, 2018
Alioski is awful most of the time. #lufc
— MaltaWhite (@carl_bulger) November 24, 2018
Hernandez still in West Brom mode too. Alioski frustrating.
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) November 24, 2018
Alioski is very very average isn’t he? #LUFC #ALAW
— Jordan Riding (@jordyriding) November 24, 2018
Alioski and Dallas are absolutely woeful every single week
— TLH94 (@THuff1994) November 24, 2018