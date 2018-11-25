Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds fans react to Ezgjan Alioski’s display vs Bristol

25 November, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United picked up a 2-0 win over Bristol in the Championship yesterday.

Goals from Pablo Hernandez and Kemar Roofe sealed the three points for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Despite the win, Leeds were not at their best and the fans will be expecting better performances in the coming weeks.

Leeds started the season very well but they have struggled a bit in the recent weeks. Yesterday’s win leaves them at the third spot, three points behind the leaders Norwich City.

It will be interesting to see whether Leeds can improve and go on to win the Championship this season. With a top class manager like Bielsa at the helm, they will be expected to do so.

Leeds fans weren’t too impressed with Ezgjan Alioski’s display yesterday and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter.

The winger looked off pace throughout the game and he will need to improve a lot in order to hold on to a starting berth.

Here are some of the best reactions.

 

