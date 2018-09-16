Leeds fans react to Eunan O’Kane’s injury update

Leeds United midfielder Eunan O’Kane has picked up a serious injury whilst on loan at Luton Town.
The 28-year-old playmaker has suffered a double leg fracture against Bristol Rovers and he will return to Thorpe Arch to begin his rehabilitation.
The midfielder was expected to return to the club in January and now he will make an early return.
O’Kane was sent out on loan to get more first team action and he will be devastated to have picked up a season ending injury after just three matches.
Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay has confirmed that the player has broken his tibia and fibula. Hay has also tweeted that the experienced midfielder is having his surgery in Luton today and he will begin the recovery process soon.
Eunan O’Kane’s injury as serious as was feared – suffered a double leg fracture (tibia and fibula) in Luton’s game against Bristol Rovers yesterday. Undergoing surgery in Luton today and will miss the rest of season. #lufc
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) September 16, 2018
Leeds fans seem quite disappointed with the situation as well and here is how they reacted to the news on Twitter earlier today.
