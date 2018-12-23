Leeds fans react to Dean Smith’s comment on celebration

Leeds United remain top of the Championship table after the Whites came from behind to seal a 3-2 victory in a pulsating thriller against Aston Villa on Sunday.
The home side went 2-0 up at the break at Villa Park, with goals coming from Tammy Abraham and Conor Hourihane.
However, Marcelo Bielsa’s side showed great fighting spirit and never-say-die attitude, as they came from behind to secure all three points.
Jack Clarke and Pontus Jansson scored in the second half to level to scoreline before Kemar Roofe scored deep in the injury time to earn all three points.
It was quite obvious that when you win a game of this magnitude in such a dramatic way, the players are bound to enjoy with their fans. However, Aston Villa boss Dean Smith didn’t like it, and took a jibe at the players and the fans, saying they celebrated as if they have won the title.
Leeds fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. These are some best tweets:
Like he wouldn’t have celebrated the same 😂. SALT.
— Si Fellows ⚽ (@SiFellows_10) December 23, 2018
Is he on crack? as if any team would not go wild after a win like that against another side hoping to be promoted
— corbywhite (@gandalflufc) December 23, 2018
CRY MORE, DEAN
— PG (@HarteandSoul) December 23, 2018
2-0 down to win 3-2 in the last minute if u don’t celebrate that you’re in the wrong sport
— Leo 🏴🇨🇦 (@DirtyLeedsLeo) December 23, 2018
Shame he’s not so humble sour grapes outplayed by a better team
— jo gibbo (@jgibbo) December 23, 2018
Pint of John Smiths for Smith #bitter
— Dave ™️ (@daveflo10) December 23, 2018
Dean Smith needs to have a word with himself. Leeds have been through an awful time, they are top at Xmas and have just came from two goals down to win. The day people stop celebrating last minute winners is the day I stop watching football.
— West Mids Loyal (@WestMidsLoyal) December 23, 2018
Leeds enjoyed 66% of possession and attempted 16 shots during the match.