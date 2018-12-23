Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds fans react to Dean Smith’s comment on celebration

Leeds fans react to Dean Smith’s comment on celebration

23 December, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Leeds United


Leeds United remain top of the Championship table after the Whites came from behind to seal a 3-2 victory in a pulsating thriller against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The home side went 2-0 up at the break at Villa Park, with goals coming from Tammy Abraham and Conor Hourihane.

However, Marcelo Bielsa’s side showed great fighting spirit and never-say-die attitude, as they came from behind to secure all three points.

Jack Clarke and Pontus Jansson scored in the second half to level to scoreline before Kemar Roofe scored deep in the injury time to earn all three points.

It was quite obvious that when you win a game of this magnitude in such a dramatic way, the players are bound to enjoy with their fans. However, Aston Villa boss Dean Smith didn’t like it, and took a jibe at the players and the fans, saying they celebrated as if they have won the title.

Leeds fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. These are some best tweets:

Leeds enjoyed 66% of possession and attempted 16 shots during the match.

