Leeds fans react to Dan James’ performance vs Norwich

Swansea City’s Daniel James put in yet another solid display for the Welsh club this week.
The young winger was in great form against Norwich City yesterday and despite ending up on the losing side, his performance was lauded on social media.
Leeds United fans were particularly impressed with the winger’s display.
James was linked with a move to Leeds United in January but the move collapsed in the end.
It will be interesting to see if Leeds reignite their interest in the player at the end of this season.
The Whites fans are clearly a fan of the player already and they would love to see him at Elland Road next year.
As for the player, he might be tempted to make the step up as well. Leeds are expected to be in the Premier League next season.
Here is how the Leeds United fans reacted to Dan James’ performance against Norwich earlier.
Hopefully Dan James does sign for Leeds because well as many saw tonight, he could finally be Bielsa’s new Muniain #lufc
— James Howson (@BigJimmy_V) March 9, 2019
I wish we signed this James kid… #lufc
— Matthew Harris (@TheHarrisShow) March 8, 2019
Daniel James showing what he can do, a future #lufc legend! #NORSWA
— Stu W. (@StuartWillis19) March 8, 2019
I wish we just paid the loan fee for James #LUFC
— Matt Hill (@MattyHill83) March 8, 2019
Dan James looks quality, shame we missed out on him ☹️ #lufc
— Luke 💙💛 (@FazzLuke24) March 8, 2019
He’s looks a very good player
— ryan macfadden (@macfadden1986) March 8, 2019
Isn’t he just. Hoping we go up and still get him!
— Chris Brownbridge (@Brownbridge) March 8, 2019
He’s bloody dangerous!
— bird. (@BirdsTheWord__) March 8, 2019