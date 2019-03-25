Leeds fans react to Dan James’ international display

Swansea winger Daniel James scored a winning goal for his country against Slovakia on Sunday.
Leeds United fans have now reacted to the Championship winger’s performance.
The player was expected to join the Whites in January but Swansea pulled out of a deal at the last minute.
James has been in tremendous form since then and the Leeds faithful have been keeping track of his performances.
It will be interesting to see if the Whites make a move for the winger at the end of this season.
Marcelo Bielsa could use another winger and James has a lot of potential.
Leeds have a good chance of being in the Premier League next season and that could certainly give them an edge in terms of signings.
James might be tempted to force a move if the Whites secure promotion.
Here is how the Leeds United fans have reacted to Daniel James’ Wales display on Sunday.
Dan James is a very good player, just wish he would have signed for Leeds.. #lufc #mot
— Ryan (@LeedsUtdRyan) March 24, 2019
Dan James is having a blinder for Wales today hope we go back in for him in summer! #LUFC
— mike james (@mikeykj87) March 24, 2019
Dan James is some player. Gonna be immense for us next season #lufc
— Toby (@toby__jh) March 24, 2019
Ok this Dan James needs to sign for us 👍🏻💛💙💛⚽️ #lufc #rapid #wales
— Sam Palmer 💛💙 (@dfopsam_palmer) March 24, 2019
Dan James is showing that Bielsa knows. #lufc
— WotzThatSound (@WotzThatSound) March 24, 2019