Leeds fans react to Dan James’ international display

Swansea winger Daniel James scored a winning goal for his country against Slovakia on Sunday.

Leeds United fans have now reacted to the Championship winger’s performance.

The player was expected to join the Whites in January but Swansea pulled out of a deal at the last minute.

James has been in tremendous form since then and the Leeds faithful have been keeping track of his performances.

It will be interesting to see if the Whites make a move for the winger at the end of this season.

Marcelo Bielsa could use another winger and James has a lot of potential.

Leeds have a good chance of being in the Premier League next season and that could certainly give them an edge in terms of signings.

James might be tempted to force a move if the Whites secure promotion.

Here is how the Leeds United fans have reacted to Daniel James’ Wales display on Sunday.

