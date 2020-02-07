Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds fans react to Bielsa’s comment on Patrick Bamford

Leeds fans react to Bielsa’s comment on Patrick Bamford

7 February, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa seems to have angered some fans with his latest comments on Jean Kevin Augustin and Patrick Bamford.

Ahead of Leeds’ Championship clash against Nottingham Forest, Bielsa shared his thoughts on both the players.

The Whites signed Augustin in the January transfer window on loan from RB Leipzig but he is yet to play for the Yorkshire club.

Bielsa has praised him heavily, but has also insisted that Augustin is not yet ready to start for Leeds.

The Argentine has defended Patrick Bamford who has come under intense criticism from the fans following his poor performance against Wigan in the previous match.

Bamford has scored 12 times for Leeds but he has wasted a lot of chances as well. In fact, he frustrates more than he appeases.

The former Chelsea striker is an important player for Bielsa but he is gradually losing the support of the Leeds fans.

Many Leeds fans feel that Bielsa is just using Augustin’s fitness as an excuse to stick with Bamford. Here are some of the selected tweets:

