Leeds fans react to Barry Douglas’ injury

2 April, 2019


Leeds United defender Barry Douglas has been ruled out of the season with ligament damage.

The Whites have confirmed the news on their official website. Douglas picked up the injury against Millwall on Saturday.

Despite the injury, he managed to finish the game and he also set up a goal for his teammate.

The 29-year-old Scotland international has played 27 times for Leeds United this season and he seems gutted to have picked up the injury.

Douglas sent out a message to the fans on Twitter earlier. He wrote that this is not how he wanted his season to end.

However, he will be working hard to get back as stronger than ever next season.

Leeds are in the title race this season and Douglas’ absence will be a blow for Bielsa’s side. The Whites have a great chance of playing in the Premier League next season and they need to have their key players fit and in good form right now.

The fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the injury. Here are some of the reactions.

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com