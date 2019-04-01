Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds fans react to Barry Douglas injury reports on Twitter

1 April, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United


Leeds United have struggled with injury problems throughout the season, and it seems Barry Douglas has become the latest player to return to the treatment table.

According to reports from Leeds Live, Barry Douglas left Elland Road wearing a leg brace following Leeds’ 3-2 win against Millwall on Saturday.

Douglas joined Leeds from Wolves and has played an important role for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this season. He came on at half-time replacing Gjanni Alioski and did produce a solid performance as Leeds came from behind to move into the top two of the Championship table.

The 29-year-old produced a fantastic cross from the left that allowed Luke Ayling to make the score 2-2. Pablo Hernandez grabbed the late winner for the home side.

Kemar Roofe is expected to return this week, but it seems Douglas could be out of action for a while.

Leeds fans have become used to seeing their players picking up injuries. Some of the fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction:

Douglas has failed to produce his best form since joining from Wolves, and therefore his absence may not serve as a devastating blow to the side.

