Leeds fans react to Barry Douglas injury reports on Twitter

Leeds United have struggled with injury problems throughout the season, and it seems Barry Douglas has become the latest player to return to the treatment table.
According to reports from Leeds Live, Barry Douglas left Elland Road wearing a leg brace following Leeds’ 3-2 win against Millwall on Saturday.
Douglas joined Leeds from Wolves and has played an important role for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this season. He came on at half-time replacing Gjanni Alioski and did produce a solid performance as Leeds came from behind to move into the top two of the Championship table.
The 29-year-old produced a fantastic cross from the left that allowed Luke Ayling to make the score 2-2. Pablo Hernandez grabbed the late winner for the home side.
Kemar Roofe is expected to return this week, but it seems Douglas could be out of action for a while.
Leeds fans have become used to seeing their players picking up injuries. Some of the fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction:
Did well for cross to ayling but nodody mentions how well Harrison did to keep ball alive
— 💙Russ💛 (@russcausier) March 30, 2019
How many injuries has he had? Having a bit of a nightmare. Did brilliantly with the cross for Ayling.
— Josh Hobbs (@JoshAHobbs) March 30, 2019
Adam it was the impact as they both hit the ball at the same time Barry’s knee took the full force
— Andy Pye (@BalearicSocial) March 31, 2019
He didn’t look good when he left. Limping in a leg brace. if his demeanour was anything to go by as he left, it won’t be good news.
— Jo Bedford 🐾 (@El_Loco_JoJo) March 30, 2019
Hope Douglas isn’t badly injured – thought he looked very good when he came on –#lufc
— CJ 💎 (@BazingaCJ) March 31, 2019
The only down side today was seeing Douglas leave limping, wearing a leg brace. But as for the game, what passion and determination this group of lads has!!! Bloody Brilliant. I’m so proud to be a Leeds fan 💙💛💙 #lufc #mot
— Jo Bedford 🐾 (@El_Loco_JoJo) March 30, 2019
Douglas has failed to produce his best form since joining from Wolves, and therefore his absence may not serve as a devastating blow to the side.