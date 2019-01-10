Leeds fans react to Barry Douglas injury news

Leeds United will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Derby County in the Championship clash on Friday.
The Whites have struggled with injury problems this season, and ahead of their Championship clash, they are missing several key players.
The Argentine has confirmed in his pre-match press conference that defender Barry Douglas will be missing the tie with injury. In fact, the Leeds defender is expected to be out for two to three weeks.
Bielsa says Barry Douglas is out for two to three weeks. #lufc
The 29-year-old, who joined in the summer from Wolves, has been a key player for the club, managing 21 appearances in the Championship.
Douglas has three assists to his name this season, but the left-back has performed below par in recent weeks. Nevertheless, his absence is a blow for the club.
Some Leeds fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after the news broke out. Here are some of the selected tweets:
These injuries are getting silly now. Lack of squad depth is going to cost us promotion.
He’s been a bit off form anyway so this isn’t the worse news at all, Pearce or Shackleton could do just as well.
This club really is cursed isn’t it. I’d bet my life we don’t go up this year
Step up Tom Pearce
I’m actually beginning to think we need a new medical backroom staff to help out… 😳
Leif Davis could retain his place in the starting line-up, while Bielsa could start with Alioski in that position.