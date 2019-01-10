Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds fans react to Barry Douglas injury news

Leeds fans react to Barry Douglas injury news

10 January, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United


Leeds United will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Derby County in the Championship clash on Friday.

The Whites have struggled with injury problems this season, and ahead of their Championship clash, they are missing several key players.

The Argentine has confirmed in his pre-match press conference that defender Barry Douglas will be missing the tie with injury. In fact, the Leeds defender is expected to be out for two to three weeks.

The 29-year-old, who joined in the summer from Wolves, has been a key player for the club, managing 21 appearances in the Championship.

Douglas has three assists to his name this season, but the left-back has performed below par in recent weeks. Nevertheless, his absence is a blow for the club.

Some Leeds fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after the news broke out. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Leif Davis could retain his place in the starting line-up, while Bielsa could start with Alioski in that position.

Dean Smith impressed with new Aston Villa signing Kortney Hause
Steve Sidwell thinks Chelsea should target West Ham forward

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com