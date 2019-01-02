Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds fans react to Adam Forshaw’s display vs Nottingham Forest

Leeds fans react to Adam Forshaw’s display vs Nottingham Forest

2 January, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United crashed to a 4-2 defeat against Nottingham Forest in the Championship last night.

The Whites conceded thrice in quick succession during the second half and Marcelo Bielsa’s side are now two points clear at the top.

Kalvin Phillips was sent off for the away side but Leeds could have done better in the game.

Jack Colback gave the home side an early lead but Leeds fought back in the second half. The likes of Jack Clarke and Ezgjan Alioski scored to put the away side ahead with just 26 minutes left.

Leeds failed to hold on to their advantage and goals from Colback, Murphy and Osborn allowed Forest to come back into the game and win it.

The away fans were not too happy with Adam Forshaw’s performance against Nottingham Forest last night.

They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the display earlier and here are some of the reactions.

 

Crystal Palace want Michy Batshuayi; hopeful of signing Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke
Rangers should try to sign Jermain Defoe in January

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com