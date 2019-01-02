Leeds fans react to Adam Forshaw’s display vs Nottingham Forest

Leeds United crashed to a 4-2 defeat against Nottingham Forest in the Championship last night.
The Whites conceded thrice in quick succession during the second half and Marcelo Bielsa’s side are now two points clear at the top.
Kalvin Phillips was sent off for the away side but Leeds could have done better in the game.
Jack Colback gave the home side an early lead but Leeds fought back in the second half. The likes of Jack Clarke and Ezgjan Alioski scored to put the away side ahead with just 26 minutes left.
Leeds failed to hold on to their advantage and goals from Colback, Murphy and Osborn allowed Forest to come back into the game and win it.
The away fans were not too happy with Adam Forshaw’s performance against Nottingham Forest last night.
They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the display earlier and here are some of the reactions.
Thoughts on today
🔹 BPF isn’t good enough
🔹 Klich players better without Forshaw
🔹 Forshaw is Gash
🔹 Prob only end up with 1/2 players in window
🔹 Clarke has to start
🔹 We Miss Cooper
🔹 Must win now v Derby!
🔹 Forest are shit
MASSIVE month now is Jan
Don't be coming on here and slating Phillips. He's playing out of position and he's got That clown Forshaw in front of him. Phillips been our best player and we still top of league. Wind your necks back in. 11v11 and we win that game easy.
This is as bad as I’ve seen Forshaw play. Passes are all over the place.
Forshaw bang average, not the 1st time he’s cost us lately
LEEDS UNITED VS N FOREST PLAYER RATINGS:
Peacock-Farrell – 4
Ayling – 5
Jansson – 5
Phillips – 3
Douglas – 5
Forshaw – 2
Klich – 4
Hernandez – 5
Harrison – 6
Alioski – 7 (MOTM)
Roofe – 6
Clarke – 7
Roberts – 5
Do you agree?
Shocking by Forshaw but keeper has to do better surely?
Forshaw terrible. Bit silly from Kalvin but no malice in it, felt they should have had a red card earlier in game. Things really aren't going for us at the minute.
Worst Forshaw has played in a Leeds shirt. So far off the pace and has made two major errors in this first half.
