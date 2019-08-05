Leeds fans react as Yosuke Ideguchi leaves the club

Leeds United have confirmed on their official website that Yosuke Ideguchi has left the club.
The Japan international arrived at Elland Road in the January transfer window of 2018 for an undisclosed fee.
According to reports from the Yorkshire Post, the fee was thought to be in the region of £500,000, from Gamba Osaka in January 2018.
He failed to make a first-team appearance and spent time on loan at Cultural Leonesa and SpVgg Greuther Fürth.
Leeds have been looking to offload him this summer to his former club, and finally, they have agreed a fee that is thought to be in excess of what they paid for him.
Many Leeds fans believe that it is very good business from the club.
‘Returned to sender’ the sass on that, belly laughing 😂
— Ashleigh (@ashlaurenn_) August 5, 2019
Ruin his World Cup chance, and make a profit on him. That’s savage
— Steve Wilco (@steve_wilco) August 5, 2019
How on earth have we got more than what we paid😂
— Liam Collins (@liamcollins97) August 5, 2019
Except that when you take his wages with us into account, and agent’s fees, we’re sure to have made an overall loss.
— Nick Holland (@Nick_Holland_) August 5, 2019
Enough profit to cover a chunk of the wages we paid him, I hope
— Robert Darlington (@RobDar91) August 5, 2019
great business
— Andy Tunstall (@TunnyMOT) August 5, 2019
Ideguchi signed a four-and-a-half year deal when he joined the Elland Road outfit but the move didn’t work out for either party.
He had an injury disrupted spell in Bundesliga 2 with Greuther Furth. It became very clear this summer that he wasn’t a part of Marcelo Bielsa’s plans for the 2019/20 season.
The move suits all parties involved.