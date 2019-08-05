Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds fans react as Yosuke Ideguchi leaves the club

Leeds fans react as Yosuke Ideguchi leaves the club

5 August, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours

Leeds United have confirmed on their official website that Yosuke Ideguchi has left the club.

The Japan international arrived at Elland Road in the January transfer window of 2018 for an undisclosed fee.

According to reports from the Yorkshire Post, the fee was thought to be in the region of £500,000, from Gamba Osaka in January 2018.

He failed to make a first-team appearance and spent time on loan at Cultural Leonesa and SpVgg Greuther Fürth.

Leeds have been looking to offload him this summer to his former club, and finally, they have agreed a fee that is thought to be in excess of what they paid for him.

Many Leeds fans believe that it is very good business from the club.

Ideguchi signed a four-and-a-half year deal when he joined the Elland Road outfit but the move didn’t work out for either party.

He had an injury disrupted spell in Bundesliga 2 with Greuther Furth. It became very clear this summer that he wasn’t a part of Marcelo Bielsa’s plans for the 2019/20 season.

The move suits all parties involved.

Report: Newcastle and Aston Villa want Jayden Bogle
Newcastle submit bid for Thiago Maia

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com