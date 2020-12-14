Leeds fans react as Marcelo Bielsa delivers team news vs Newcastle

Leeds have now suffered back to back defeats in the Premier League, but they have a chance to return to winning ways in the midweek.

The Whites lost 3-1 against Chelsea and suffered a 2-1 defeat at home against West Ham on Saturday. They now face Newcastle United – who are heading into this match on the back of a 2-1 win against West Brom – on Wednesday night at Elland Road.





Leeds find themselves 14th in the Premier League, and have managed just one win at home thus far.

There have been suggestions that opposition teams have found a way to counter Leeds’s style, while some pundits have even questioned Bielsa’s odd strategy of naming his team out publicly before the match against the Hammers.

Ahead of the clash against the Magpies, Bielsa has revealed that he would refrain from naming his full team in public, as it became a major talking point last week.

The Whites boss has also confirmed that he has no fresh injury worries ahead of the match. Leeds are already without Robin Koch who is out till spring after undergoing surgery, while summer signing Diego Llorente is also out with muscle injury.

Gaetano Berardi and Adam Forshaw remain long-term absentees.

Many Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction after Phil Hay of the Athletic relayed the summary of Bielsa’s presser.

No injuries? Feel like I’m dreaming 🥳 — Beth (@bethgabriel_) December 14, 2020

@PhilHay_ looking to Wed, do you expect to see MB bring Struijk in as part of a back 3 vs Toon front 2 to maintain +1? Also, do you feel this rigidity in formation by Bielsa to start with essentially 3-1-3-3 or 4-1-4-1 is being anticipated by opposition teams? — jaimebannister (@a_jimbob_abroad) December 14, 2020

It’s ridiculous that people try and make a story out of something that he’s done over the last 2 years. — Mick Ward (@MWardy21) December 14, 2020

We always seem@to use more or less the same team anyways unless there’s a injury to one of the CB’s — Luke (@Townend1919) December 14, 2020

So pleased he’s not naming the team, it gives away an advantage. I bet I can still name it tho! — Chris Walton (@chris_walton21) December 14, 2020

Him not doing it this week will be a talking point — Paul D (@PDtwbx) December 14, 2020

So same starting XI against Newcastle? — Dom🏆 (@SpudofAmersham) December 14, 2020

Worrying form

After an impressive start to the season, Leeds are struggling to maintain their form and consistency.

The Whites have managed just one win in their last six Premier League games, with several key first-team players like Jack Harrison and Mateusz Klich having underperformed in recent weeks.

Bielsa is loved and adored by his players and the Leeds fans. However, what has been really worrying is that Leeds are making the same mistakes (conceding from set-pieces) in almost every game, and the Argentine needs to find a way to counter the problem.