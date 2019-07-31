Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds fans react as club open to offers for Tom Pearce

Leeds fans react as club open to offers for Tom Pearce

31 July, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after hearing that Barnsley are keen to sign Tom Pearce this summer.

According to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Barnsley are looking to sign Pearce on a permanent deal before the transfer window closes.

The 21-year-old left-back, who signed a new four-year deal last year, hasn’t been included in the Whites’ pre-season plans this summer.

The youngster spent time on loan last season with Scunthorpe United, and it seems he is not in Marcelo Bielsa’s long-term plans.

The Tykes have shown a strong interest in the defender, and Leeds are open to offers for the England Under 20 international.

Leeds fans are frustrated that the club are offloading yet another defender this summer. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Barnsley have Ben Williams and Spaniard Daniel Pinollos at left-back but they are keen to strengthen that department this summer.

The Oakwell club have already signed Mallik Wilks and Aapo Halme from Leeds, and it seems Pearce could join them next.

Pearce progressed through the youth ranks at the club and impressed during the tail end of the 2017/18 season, with five senior appearances.

Bielsa included Pearce on the bench for 11 of the first 13 fixtures, but it seems the attacking-minded left-back is not needed anymore by the Argentine.

Report: Juventus striker Moise Kean has sealed move to Everton despite Arsenal late bid, will undergo medicals today
Report: Tom Heaton to undergo Aston Villa medical in the next 48 hours

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com