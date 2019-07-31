Leeds fans react as club open to offers for Tom Pearce

Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after hearing that Barnsley are keen to sign Tom Pearce this summer.
According to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Barnsley are looking to sign Pearce on a permanent deal before the transfer window closes.
The 21-year-old left-back, who signed a new four-year deal last year, hasn’t been included in the Whites’ pre-season plans this summer.
The youngster spent time on loan last season with Scunthorpe United, and it seems he is not in Marcelo Bielsa’s long-term plans.
The Tykes have shown a strong interest in the defender, and Leeds are open to offers for the England Under 20 international.
Leeds fans are frustrated that the club are offloading yet another defender this summer. Here are some of the selected tweets:
When a company is getting ready to sell they always make the books look very healthy of course to drive the price up.
Must say im beginning to think this is what the chairman is doing. Orta helping them both line there pockets.
No other reason
— helicopter squad (@helicoptersqua1) July 30, 2019
Makes sense for all clubs. Shame to see a young lad with ability go, but you’ve got to let him leave for the best of his career considering he’s probably 4th choice
— James Glasspoole (@JamesGlasspoole) July 30, 2019
I know Pearce has not been close to the first team but surely letting another defender depart has to be a concern? We’re getting even lighter in options.
— Jamie (@LUFCjamie1919) July 30, 2019
Just announce Leeds as an official feeder club @BarnsleyFC
— Mickey (@Dhalboy91) July 30, 2019
Another player who looked really good when he played, but hasn’t had a look in under bielsa if Barnsley get him halme Wilkes and Pearce 3 good young players. I wonder if a miracle is going to happen and we actually sign someone
— Robert James (@Robertkas86) July 30, 2019
Needs a run in first team why has he been not playing looked promising player when first came i
— 👨🦰The Adventures of Tin-Tin & Murphy🐕 (@karltrinity1873) July 30, 2019
Barnsley have Ben Williams and Spaniard Daniel Pinollos at left-back but they are keen to strengthen that department this summer.
The Oakwell club have already signed Mallik Wilks and Aapo Halme from Leeds, and it seems Pearce could join them next.
Pearce progressed through the youth ranks at the club and impressed during the tail end of the 2017/18 season, with five senior appearances.
Bielsa included Pearce on the bench for 11 of the first 13 fixtures, but it seems the attacking-minded left-back is not needed anymore by the Argentine.