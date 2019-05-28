Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds fans react as club exercised the option to extend Marcelo Bielsa’s contract

Leeds fans react as club exercised the option to extend Marcelo Bielsa’s contract

28 May, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United came so close to achieving promotion to the Premier League this season, but in the end they suffered a massive heartbreak after losing out to Derby County in the Championship playoff semifinal.

However, the Leeds fans have something to rejoice about now and they can look forward to an exciting summer transfer window. Marcelo Bielsa, the Leeds boss, will be staying at the Yorkshire club for the next season, the club has confirmed today.

“Leeds are delighted to confirm that the chairman, Andrea Radrizzani, has exercised the option to extend Marcelo Bielsa’s contract for a second season,” read a statement on the club’s website.

“Marcelo has met with the board of directors on a number of occasions over the past few days and has confirmed his intention to continue on in his role of head coach.”

The Argentine, who did a wonderful job in his first season at the club, has agreed to stay after the club activated an option to extend his deal for another 12 months.

Bielsa has proved to be a massive success at Leeds, and the fans will be hoping that the club will once again challenge for promotion this term.

The Leeds fans feared that the Argentine could leave the club this summer despite Bielsa admitting that he would consider an offer to extend his stay.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Leeds fans on Twitter:

Jack Grealish reacts to Anwar El Ghazi's display vs Derby
Tottenham submit offer for Giovani Lo Celso

About The Author

johnblake