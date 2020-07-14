Leeds fans react as Ben White could play in midfielder vs Barnsley

By
Saikat
-
Ben White

Despite losing the opening game 2-0 against Cardiff City since the restart, Leeds United have found their momentum and are riding high on confidence.

The Whites have won three Championship games in a row and are on the verge of securing promotion to the Premier League.

It’s been 16 years since they dropped out of the top-tier of English football, and now they need only four points from their remaining three games to secure automatic promotion.

Ahead of the mid-week clash against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley, Marcelo Bielsa has delivered a piece of bad news that has dampened the spirit of the Whites fans.

The Argentine has confirmed today that midfielder Kalvin Phillips will be out of the clash with a knee injury. Furthermore, he is out for the next three games. That means he won’t play a part anymore this season if Leeds secure direct promotion.

So, how are Leeds going to fill the void left by the influential midfielder? According to Phil Hay, centre-back Ben White will be asked to play in that position.

White has previously played in that role, but many fans feel that Bielsa should use Berardi in that role. If White plays in midfield, Berardi would start in defence. Here are some of the selected tweets: