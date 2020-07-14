Leeds fans react as Ben White could play in midfielder vs Barnsley

Despite losing the opening game 2-0 against Cardiff City since the restart, Leeds United have found their momentum and are riding high on confidence.

The Whites have won three Championship games in a row and are on the verge of securing promotion to the Premier League.

It’s been 16 years since they dropped out of the top-tier of English football, and now they need only four points from their remaining three games to secure automatic promotion.

Ahead of the mid-week clash against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley, Marcelo Bielsa has delivered a piece of bad news that has dampened the spirit of the Whites fans.

The Argentine has confirmed today that midfielder Kalvin Phillips will be out of the clash with a knee injury. Furthermore, he is out for the next three games. That means he won’t play a part anymore this season if Leeds secure direct promotion.

So, how are Leeds going to fill the void left by the influential midfielder? According to Phil Hay, centre-back Ben White will be asked to play in that position.

White has previously played in that role, but many fans feel that Bielsa should use Berardi in that role. If White plays in midfield, Berardi would start in defence. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Why do we move White into the midfield? Why can't Beradi play there instead of Phillips? That would stop any of the opposition players from coming into our half of the pitch. — ℂ𝕒𝕡𝕥𝕒𝕚𝕟 𝔸𝕕𝕧𝕖𝕟𝕥𝕦𝕣𝕖 💙💛 (@CptAdvntre_Offc) July 14, 2020

Its not Berardi at CB that's the problem. Its Ben White in midfield for me, we just lose so much when he plays there and we're wasting him by not playing him in his vest position — Jake (@lufcjjj) July 14, 2020

To be fair Phillips hasnt been at his best since the restart and White played there in the 2 games prior to the stoppage. With 5 subs if it is not working Bielsa will change it quickly. As for Casilla I think Bielsa is being diplomatic and expect to see him on the bench — Mart (@leedsaffron) July 14, 2020

This, using White as cover instead of giving a natural midfielder a shot, will I never understand. Berardi is such a great person I wish him all the best, but I will be holding my breath and 🤞☺️ Maybe it's the gods that felt we are missing some tension in our Leeds-life 😅 — Are Mathisen (@AreMatta) July 14, 2020

It’ll be fine. Berardi scores winner to send us up in final 10 minutes. Bamford runs over to hug him in celebration but he ends up getting chinned. Alioski is in the background running around with Bielsa’s bucket on his head. Crowdies come alive and invade pitch. The end. — Dan (@danjmh) July 14, 2020

Look Bielsa has got us this far with the players we have and if that means having Kp out for the last 3 games then so be it I trust in Bielsa to get the job done and whoever he chooses to put in then that’s fine with me — Stephen Maher 💙💛 (@stevemaher34) July 14, 2020

Don’t get why people are getting so concerned over this. Shame for Phillips but White into CDM and Berra in shouldn’t break our stride whatsoever. — Joe Atherton (@joetmatherton) July 14, 2020

Ben has to start at the back his partnership with Coops is key 🔐 we need to keep things as tight as possible thus allowing the rest of the guys to play their game! To date I have seen nothing to suggest Ben is a CM player IMO — vamosleedscarajo (@carajoleeds58) July 14, 2020

White looks so comfortable in midfield when he's CB, I think he just needs time to get used to that role – sometimes looks like muscle memory kicks in and takes him to CB. In Ben White we trust ❤️ — Oliver Driver (@OliverDriver20) July 14, 2020

Can't say this is good news in the slightest but I am warming to the idea of Berardi being on the pitch if we get the final whistle we want. — – (@elyouefsey) July 14, 2020