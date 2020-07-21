Leeds fans react as Andrea Radizzani confident Marcelo Bielsa will stay

Leeds United are back in the Premier League.

After a sixteen-year hiatus, the Whites have finally secured promotion to the English top-tier.





It has been a remarkable journey for them, with Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa being the key figure who helped them reach the promised land.

Leeds United owner Andrea Radizzani is confident that Bielsa will sign a new contract at the Yorkshire club. He has admitted that he will meet with the Leeds head coach over a new deal in the next few days.

When Bielsa arrived at Elland Road in the summer of 2018 his contract gave Leeds the option of extending it at the end of each season for the following three years.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Radrizzani said: “We needed someone that could lift up the value of our squad and he did it.

“He also changed the culture of our club so I am very glad of the decision and we are working very well together.”

“We will meet in the next days (for talks on a new contract).

At the same time, Radizzani has also hinted that they would be investing in the summer transfer window. However, they are more likely to adopt the model of Sheffield United than that of Aston Villa, who spent recklessly last summer.

The Leeds boss gave his interview on Zoom (as relayed by Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post) before ‘a meeting about a player for next season’.

The post has got many Leeds fans excited. Many feel that it could mean Leeds are working on a deal to sign Ben White, the defender who is on loan from Brighton. There are others who feel that Said Benrahma would be an ideal signing for the Whites.

Ooooh. White and Benrahma. Now we're talking — EdmondDantes (@LeComtedeMonteC) July 20, 2020

“Meeting about a player for next season” – Ben White?🤩 — Yan Sulikowski🏆🥇 (@YanSulikowski) July 20, 2020

Getting the gaffer signed on priority

Closely followed by Ben White

PL experienced keeper

Pereira from West Brom if they don't manage to get up

Or Said B from Brentford if they don't manage to get up

Experienced PL striker

I'd be happy with that — Rolley 💙💛 (@CoulsonMc) July 20, 2020

Benrahma, cantwell from Norwich, geldhart from Wigan, Ben White permanent, ramsdale from Bournemouth and either ollie Watkins or mitrovic — Stuart Murphy (@StuartMurphy10) July 20, 2020

Lock Bielsa up. Then 4 signings, GK (get rid of Kiko) Ben White, Attacking Mid and a Striker. — renners (@renners_d) July 20, 2020

Said B – Brentford, even if they go up

Jack Grealish – AV even if they stay up

Todd Cantwell – Norwich, when they go down

Ismaila Sarr – Watford, especially if they go down 😂 — Graham Bentley (@GrahamBentley) July 20, 2020

White has got to be a priority (after Bielsa) maybe Ake as a Plan B. I would definitely look at the relegated squads. Buendia would be a good addition aswell or Cantwell if the price is right. I like Brooks aswell for someone with potential but we will need experience too 🤯 — a$AP 〽️a®K (@asapMARK) July 20, 2020

Benrahma white and 3 more needed. — jayjay82🏆 (@jwh1982) July 20, 2020

Get Ben White & Meslier on board permanently. Then a long term successor for Pablo and a striker should do us. — Mark Rankin (@tangent1974) July 20, 2020

Start with Ben White and Benrahma (if Brentford bottles playoffs) 🙏🏽 — Geir Nyheim 🏆🥇 (@GeirNyheim) July 20, 2020

Eze at QPR, perfect replacement for hernandez. Everytime I've seen him he has been class! #mot #lufc — FC Horsforth Saints (@horsforthsaints) July 20, 2020

Announce benrahma — thommunism ☭ (@thmkn) July 20, 2020