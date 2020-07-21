Leeds fans react as Andrea Radizzani confident Marcelo Bielsa will stay

Saikat
Leeds United

Leeds United are back in the Premier League.

After a sixteen-year hiatus, the Whites have finally secured promotion to the English top-tier.


It has been a remarkable journey for them, with Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa being the key figure who helped them reach the promised land.

Leeds United owner Andrea Radizzani is confident that Bielsa will sign a new contract at the Yorkshire club. He has admitted that he will meet with the Leeds head coach over a new deal in the next few days.

When Bielsa arrived at Elland Road in the summer of 2018 his contract gave Leeds the option of extending it at the end of each season for the following three years.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Radrizzani said: “We needed someone that could lift up the value of our squad and he did it.

“He also changed the culture of our club so I am very glad of the decision and we are working very well together.”

“We will meet in the next days (for talks on a new contract).

At the same time, Radizzani has also hinted that they would be investing in the summer transfer window. However, they are more likely to adopt the model of Sheffield United than that of Aston Villa, who spent recklessly last summer.

The Leeds boss gave his interview on Zoom (as relayed by Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post) before ‘a meeting about a player for next season’.

The post has got many Leeds fans excited. Many feel that it could mean Leeds are working on a deal to sign Ben White, the defender who is on loan from Brighton. There are others who feel that Said Benrahma would be an ideal signing for the Whites.