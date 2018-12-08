Leeds fans react after knowing Marcelo Bielsa’s transfer plans

Marcelo Bielsa suggested recently that he does not expect Leeds to make any signings in the January transfer window.
Leeds are second in the championship, but many fans feel that the club need to bring in a few players given the amount of injuries they have had on several departments.
The Argentine feels that the academy youngsters can plug the many gaps in the senior squad. Bielsa feels that the players he wants – players that can add depth and quality to the side – would be too expensive.
However, there was some relief for the Leeds fans after The Mirror journalist David Anderson reported on Friday that Victor Orta has been working on a shortlist, despite Bielsa confusing the issue with his public announcement.
Leeds will sign a goalkeeper next month, despite Marcelo Bielsa confusing the issue at his press conference on Thursday. Am told director of football Victor Orta has been working on a shortlist and believes he can get the experienced keeper he wants.
Leeds are certainly in need to bolster a few areas of the pitch, especially the goalkeeping position and the defence. The Whites need a proven back-up goalkeeper to Bailey Peacock-Farrell after Jamal Blackman broke his leg in an Under-23 game last month.
He has returned to his parent club Chelsea. Will Huffer was handed his debut in the last match, but surely Leeds need to sign someone who has prior Championship or Premier League experience.
