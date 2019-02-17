Leeds fans in awe of Dan James’ performance for Swansea

Leeds United fans were left amazed by Dan James’ performance for Swansea against Brentford.
The youngster was very close to joining the Whites in January but the deal collapsed at the last minute.
Leeds fans will be hoping to see the player in action at Elland Road next season. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a summer transfer.
James has been quite impressive for the Welsh side this season and he had a superb game against Brentford.
The rapid winger scored a spectacular goal and he terrorized the Brentford defence all game.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side could certainly use a player with his pace and flair. The youngster could transform the Leeds attack with his qualities.
The Whites are favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League at the end of this season and it would be quite exciting to see James play in the top division if the move happens.
Here are some of the Leeds fans’ reactions to his performance earlier.
Dan James different class for Swansea in second half can not wait to see him in a Leeds shirt#Lufc #Scfc
— keith farrow (@keithfarrow6) February 17, 2019
He’s far from the finished article but Dan James has something that can’t be coached, sheer pace. If there’s a faster player in football at the then the #Flash is no longer the fastest man on earth!
— Jonathan Gough (@jongough3) February 17, 2019
Hell of a goal for Swansea by Dan James #LUFC
— Kevin Williams 💙💛 (@williamsk67) February 17, 2019
Watching Dan James makes me wonder what if @PhilHayYEP
— James Sewell (@wall1966) February 17, 2019
Dan James just been awarded MOTM and described as “unplayable”…… that Jenkins bloke is a 1st rate wanker!
— Iwan ‘We All Hate Leeds Scum’ Lewis 💙💛 (@NorthWalesWhite) February 17, 2019
Just see the Dan James break and goal in the Swansea game. That lad would completed our season. What a talent
— Bielsa knows…. (@WAFLL_92) February 17, 2019