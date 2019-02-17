Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds fans in awe of Dan James’ performance for Swansea

Leeds fans in awe of Dan James’ performance for Swansea

17 February, 2019 English Championship, General Football News, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United fans were left amazed by Dan James’ performance for Swansea against Brentford.

The youngster was very close to joining the Whites in January but the deal collapsed at the last minute.

Leeds fans will be hoping to see the player in action at Elland Road next season. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a summer transfer.

James has been quite impressive for the Welsh side this season and he had a superb game against Brentford.

The rapid winger scored a spectacular goal and he terrorized the Brentford defence all game.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side could certainly use a player with his pace and flair. The youngster could transform the Leeds attack with his qualities.

The Whites are favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League at the end of this season and it would be quite exciting to see James play in the top division if the move happens.

Here are some of the Leeds fans’ reactions to his performance earlier.

Rangers have completed the signing of Kane Ritchie-Hosler
Liverpool believe they can now resist offers for Mohamed Salah and co. after overturning record annual pre-tax profits of £125million

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com