Leeds fans excited with potential Pontus Jansson return

26 March, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United


Leeds United fans have shown their excitement on Twitter after hearing the news that Pontus Jansson could be fit for Saturday’s crucial Championship clash against Millwall.

The Yorkshire club will be looking to bounce back with a win after they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Sheffield United before the international break. Jansson suffered a knee injury during that game, and pulled out of the Sweden squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The 28-year-old has played a massive role under Marcelo Bielsa this season for Leeds, and the fans were left disappointed when it was feared that he could be ruled out for three weeks. Initially, it was thought that he could miss both the clashes against Millwall and Birmingham City.

However, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Jansson could be fit to play against Millwall after making a swift recovery from the knock.

Jansson is a favourite among the fans, and several Leeds United fans took to Twitter to express their reaction:

Leeds find themselves third in the Championship table, one point behind Sheffield United, and five behind Norwich. They are still very much alive in the race to qualify for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

