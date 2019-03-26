Leeds fans excited with potential Pontus Jansson return

Leeds United fans have shown their excitement on Twitter after hearing the news that Pontus Jansson could be fit for Saturday’s crucial Championship clash against Millwall.
The Yorkshire club will be looking to bounce back with a win after they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Sheffield United before the international break. Jansson suffered a knee injury during that game, and pulled out of the Sweden squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers.
The 28-year-old has played a massive role under Marcelo Bielsa this season for Leeds, and the fans were left disappointed when it was feared that he could be ruled out for three weeks. Initially, it was thought that he could miss both the clashes against Millwall and Birmingham City.
However, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Jansson could be fit to play against Millwall after making a swift recovery from the knock.
Jansson is a favourite among the fans, and several Leeds United fans took to Twitter to express their reaction:
@dmoore_90 great news
— Chris (@CGamb15) March 25, 2019
Fingers crossed jannson. Would be massive to have his hight
— GARFORTH WHITE RAFDAD 💙💛 (@1970Garforth) March 25, 2019
Be great to have Janson back his height and all Forshaw be good to have on bench
— Kenneth Roy Brown (@kennybrown1964) March 25, 2019
Pontus is a machine nothing can stop him
— Stephen Maher 💙💛 (@stevemaher34) March 25, 2019
Can we get rob price to sort out Brexit
— 🤵🏼 (@HarryLMA0) March 25, 2019
Think rob price must be up for the queens honour list this year surely #lufc
— Jonny Brown 💛💙💛💙 (@Jonnyboylufc) March 26, 2019
Leeds find themselves third in the Championship table, one point behind Sheffield United, and five behind Norwich. They are still very much alive in the race to qualify for automatic promotion to the Premier League.