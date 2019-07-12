Leeds eyeing up a move for Romaine Sawyers

Leeds United are interested in signing the Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers this summer.
According to Daily Record, the Championship outfit are set to battle it out with Celtic for the midfielder’s services.
The report adds that Leeds United are yet to make a bid for the player.
Neil Lennon wants to bring in the 27-year-old as an alternative to David Turnbull. Celtic tried to sign the goalscoring midfielder earlier this summer but the move collapsed.
It will be interesting to see if Leeds United make their move in the coming days.
Sawyers is available on a bargain and Bielsa could use someone like him in his midfield. The 27-year-old will add creativity and presence to the Leeds midfield.
Daily Record believe the player is valued at around £2.5million. Leeds certainly have the means to pay that and they should look to wrap up the move.
Sawyers might prefer to continue in the Championship if Leeds make their move. The Whites could be in the Premier League soon and that could be tempting for the 27-year-old.
Meanwhile, a move to Celtic guarantees him trophies and European football.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.