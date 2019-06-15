Blog Columns Site News Leeds eyeing up a move for Mark Travers

15 June, 2019 Bournemouth, English Championship, English Premier League, General Football News, Leeds United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Leeds United are interested in signing the Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers.

According to the Irish Sun, Norwich City are keen on the 20-year-old as well.

Leeds need to sign a keeper this summer but Travers is relatively unproven at this level. The Championship side need to bring in someone who can start for them or challenge Casilla strongly.

The Spaniard joined the Whites last season but his costly error in the playoffs ended up costing Leeds dearly.

The fans will be hoping for a change this summer and it will be interesting to see who comes in.

Leeds already have a good young keeper in Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Travers would be a similar acquisition. They should be aiming for someone more developed and ready to make an instant impact.

Someone like Jack Butland would have been ideal for them.

Travers is highly rated in England and he could develop into a quality shot-stopper. However, he is lacking in experience right now.

The player has two years left on his deal and the report claims that Bournemouth want to offer him an extension. Convincing them to sell Travers might not be easy this summer.

However, the player wants to play regularly and a loan move might be more appealing for the Cherries.

