Leeds eyeing up a move for Luke Freeman

Leeds United are interested in signing the Sheffield United midfielder Luke Freeman.
According to the print edition of Sunday Sun (page 61), the Whites want to add to their midfield and Freeman has been identified as a target.
Freeman joined the Blades in the summer but he has failed to hold down a regular starting berth under Chris Wilder. A move away from the club could be the best option for him right now.
Freeman has played just 11 games so far this season.
The 27-year-old will want to play more often and Leeds could provide him with that platform. Before his move to Sheffield United, he was a star in the Championship with QPR. He could make an immediate impact on Bielsa’s team.
It will be interesting to see if Leeds United can agree on a fee with Sheffield United now. Freeman isn’t a regular starter for the Blades and therefore a reasonable offer might be enough to get the deal done.
The midfielder can play on the left or in a central attacking role. He will add creativity and goals to the Leeds team.
Freeman is very good with set-pieces as well and his arrival will add a new dimension to Leeds’ attack.