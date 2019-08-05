Leeds eyeing up a move for Cameron Carter-Vickers

Leeds United are interested in signing the Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.
According to Teamtalk, the Premier League side are willing to send the 21-year-old out on loan once again and several clubs are vying for him.
Fulham, Bristol, Derby, West Brom, Boro, Luton and Barnsley are all keen on the player.
Apparently, Leeds are looking to add more depth to their back four and they have identified the Spurs player as a target.
Carter-Vickers has spent the last few seasons on loan at Championship clubs and he is well settled in the league. He should be able to make an immediate impact at Elland Road if the move goes through.
Bielsa lost Jansson this summer and although Ben White has come in as his replacement, another defender would allow the Argentine to rotate his players better during cup games and injuries.
The 21-year-old might relish the chance to play under a top manager like Bielsa. The Leeds boss will certainly help him improve as a footballer.
Bielsa has done well to nurture young players throughout his managerial career and Spurs might prefer to send the player on loan to him for that reason.
Also, Pochettino and Bielsa have a lot of mutual respect and that could affect the transfer as well.