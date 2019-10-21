Leeds eyeing up a move for Aaron Hickey

Leeds are thought to be keen on the young full back Aaron Hickey.
The player has been linked with a move to Rangers as well but Sun are reporting (via HITC) that Leeds could make their move in January.
The Championship outfit have been monitoring the player for a while now.
Leeds could definitely use some depth in the full back areas and Hickey is a talented player.
Marcelo Bielsa could help him develop into a quality player for Leeds United.
The 17-year-old would certainly be tempted if Leeds come in for him and it will be interesting to see what happens in January.
If Leeds move for the player, Rangers might find it difficult to land their target. Leeds have more financial resources and they are a club with more ambition as well.
Hickey needs to join a club where he can play regular first team football and therefore he will have to select his next destination carefully.
If the likes of Leeds/Rangers cannot promise him regular football, he should look to snub the move. He needs to play week in week out at this stage of his career.
Being a backup player at a big club won’t aid his development right now.