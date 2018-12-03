Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds eyeing up a January move for Jeremain Lens

3 December, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United are interested in signing the Besiktas winger Jeremain Lens in January.

According to Turkish news outlet Fotomac, the Championship giants have sent out scouts to watch the experienced winger this season and they are ready to make a bid now.

The report adds that Leeds United have been impressed with what they have seen and they want to bring the former Sunderland player back to England.

The 31-year-old has impressed in Turkey and he could prove to be a solid addition for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

It seems that Bielsa is looking for a short term solution in the wide areas.

Leeds have looked bereft of ideas in attack at times this season and someone like Lens could bring some much needed flair and creativity into the side.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to share their reactions on the reports linking them with the former Sunderland winger.

