Leeds eyeing January move for Britt Assombalonga

Leeds have been linked with a move for the Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga.
According to Daily Mirror, Leeds want to bring in a replacement for Eddie Nketiah and they have identified the powerful forward as a January target.
Nketiah was on loan at Leeds from Arsenal this season and he made an impact during the first half of the season. However, the Gunners decided to recall him in January and now Leeds are short of options up front.
Patrick Bamford is the only goalscorer at the club right now but he hasn’t been at his best. He has been heavily criticised for his display against QPR recently.
Bielsa will have to improve his attacking options if he wants to win the Championship.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal for Assombalonga in the coming days.
Leeds are well placed to win the league this year and they must not waste the opportunity by being irresponsible in the transfer market.
Lack of transfers cost the Whites last season as well.
Assombalonga will add goals and presence to the Leeds attack and he will help them improve going forward. The Boro ace has scored six goals this season.
The 27-year-old scored 15 and 16 goals respectively in his last two seasons and he has proven himself in the Championship. He will be able to make an instant impact and Leeds could certainly use that right now.