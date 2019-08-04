Leeds eyeing double deal for Nolan and Colidio

Leeds United are looking to seal a double deal from Inter Milan this summer.
According to Italian Journalist Nicolo Schira, they want to sign the young striker Facundo Colidio and the young defender Ryan Nolan.
The Championship outfit are currently locked in talks to get the deal done.
#Leeds insist on Facundo #Colidio. Radrizzani also wants to close Ryan #Nolan from #Inter. Talks ongoing to finalize the deal. #transfers. #LUFC
It will be interesting to see if they manage to get the two players to Elland Road before the window closes.
Schira has tweeted that Radrizzani wants to close the two deals this summer.
Leeds are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements and Colidio could prove to be a good addition for them. The youngster is very highly rated and Bielsa can coach him into a star for Leeds.
Colidio needs to join a club where he can play more often and Leeds will be able to provide him with more minutes than Inter Milan.
It is a similar case for Nolan as well. The young defender is more likely to get first-team chances at Leeds and Marcelo Bielsa could be the ideal coach for his development right now.
Both players have the talent to make the cut at Elland Road and it will be interesting to see if Leeds can agree on a fee with the Italian outfit now.