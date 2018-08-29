Leeds eye move for Yasin Ben El-Mhanni

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is keen to add one more player before Friday’s deadline. Clubs in EFL can still sign players on loan or move for the free agent, and the Argentine is looking to bolster his squad, especially the attacking midfield department.
Leeds United have been heavily linked with a move for Yasin Ben El-Mhanni throughout the summer, and according to Goal, the Whites are still considering a move for free agent
The 22-year-old winger is now on trial with Brentford. They may look to hand him a contract to secure a permanent signing at Griffin Park, and he will boost Dean Smith’s Bees squad.
El-Mhanni is a highly talented player and his reputation earned him a move to Newcastle United in 2016. However, he left the club earlier this year after a dispute over academy coach Peter Beardsley’s conduct towards him.
He is a free agent and Leeds are now considering a move for him. However, the Whites may need to move quickly as Brentford are leading the race.
El-Mhanni could be a fantastic cover for Samu Saiz. Given he will arrive on free, it will be seen as a risk-free and cost-effective deal. If Leeds can sign him before Friday, it will be seen as a terrific piece of business, one that could be a masterstroke from Bielsa.