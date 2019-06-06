Leeds could sign Diame

Leeds United could be in the market for a central midfielder this summer, with Marcelo Bielsa only having three out of nine players who command a regular starting place in the engine room – Kalvin Phillips, Mateusz Klich and Adam Forshaw.
Jordan Stevens and Jamie Shackleton are still young and on the fringes of the first-team, Lewis Baker, Oriol Rey and Mateusz Bogusz spent the season on loan at Reading, UB Conquense and Ruch Chorzow respectively and Eunan O’Kane was on loan at Luton Town before suffering a season-ending injury,
Leeds will need at least one player coming in the opposite direction and they might have the chance to sign a transfer-target – Mohamed Diame. The 31-year-old will be released by Newcastle United at the end of his contract and is available on a free transfer.
Diame joined Newcastle from Hull City in 2016 and went on to make 103 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 11 goals. In the Premier League last season, the Senegalese international racked up 2166 minutes of playing time and averaged a tackle (78) or interception (30) every 20 minutes.
The £45k-per-week midfielder is adept at turning over possession and would bring combative qualities to the engine room. Bielsa only has to worry about the player’s personal demands.
