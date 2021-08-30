Leeds could seal Daniel James deal by paying £25m

Leeds United have registered a concrete interest in Manchester United winger Daniel James, according to reports from Football Insider.

The Whites are looking to secure a “last-gasp deal” for the 23-year-old winger who has three years left on his contract at Old Trafford.

Manchester United were initially reluctant to offload James, either on loan or on a permanent deal, but they are now open to listening to offers for him following the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Athletic reported yesterday that Leeds could make a move, either or loan or permanently, for James, with Marcelo Bielsa remaining a big fan of the player.

The latest report from Football Insider suggests that Leeds have registered a “concrete” interest and that a fee of around £25 million should be enough to wrap up the deal for the blisteringly-quick Wales winger.

James is a top-quality talent and he would be a cracking signing for Leeds, although Bielsa did hint yesterday that he doesn’t think Leeds would make any more signing before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

With Manchester United now open to selling James, who came within a whisker of joining Leeds in January 2019, it is high time for the Whites to make a solid attempt and get the deal done.

The Sun reported yesterday that Leeds are not the only club that are vying for his signature. The likes of Everton, Crystal Palace and Brighton are also interested.

Everton, who are unbeaten in their opening three Premier League games, are looking to add depth in their attacking midfield positions, despite signing Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend.

James Rodriguez is facing an uncertain future, while a deal for Luis Diaz is far from being agreed. The Welshman would be a superb addition for the Toffees as well, but they need to move quickly.

