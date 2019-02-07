Leeds could return for Daniel James in summer

Leeds United are expected to return for Daniel James at the end of this season after failing to sign him in January.
The Swansea winger was close to signing for Marcelo Bielsa’s side last month but the Welsh side pulled the plug on the deal late into the window.
According to Mirror, the Whites see James as a long term addition and they will make a move for him once again in the summer.
Leeds United believe that Swansea’s position has weakened after the January debacle and they will be in a better position to sign James at the end of this season.
The report claims that Daniel James was gutted after missing out on the January move and with just 12 months left on his deal, he will be keen to move on in the summer.
Swansea will be forced to cash in or they could lose him on a free transfer.
Mirror adds that Leeds plan on tracking the player for the remainder of the season. Bielsa rates the 21-year-old highly and he believes that the Welsh international has great potential.
It will be interesting to see if the Championship outfit can complete the signing in summer.
They are in a great position to secure promotion to the Premier League and James might be keen on playing at that level with Leeds next season.
Leeds fans will be delighted to know that Bielsa is still interested in the talented winger and that they will be in a better position to sign him at the end of the season.