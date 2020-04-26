Leeds could get the chance to sign John Ruddy

Leeds United will be offered the chance to sign Wolves keeper John Ruddy this summer.
As per Football Insider, the second choice Wolves keeper will leave the club and the Whites could sign him if they secure promotion.
Leeds need a quality alternative to Casilla and Ruddy would be a good signing for them. He could push the Spaniard for the starting spot and force him to improve.
Casilla has been complacent at times this season and Bielsa must look to bring in someone who can compete with the Spaniard for the starting berth.
Leeds are expected to sign Costa at the end of this season on a permanent deal.
It will be interesting to see if they can sign Ruddy as well.
Marcelo Bielsa’s men are expected to secure promotion this summer and if they do so, they will have to have a bigger squad at their disposal before the next season starts.
They cannot hope to compete in the Premier League with a thin squad.
The likes of Ruddy would add much-needed depth and quality to the squad for a reasonable price.
As for the player, he will want to play regularly and he will fancy his chances against Casilla. If the Spaniard cannot cut out the errors from his game, Ruddy might just be able to hold down a place in the starting lineup next year.