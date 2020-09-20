Leeds close to signing Rodrigo De Paul

Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has been linked with a move to Leeds United this summer.

The Premier League side are looking to add more creativity to their midfield and the 26-year-old could prove to be a quality addition.





According to new reports (h/t Sportwitness), the midfielder is now one step away from joining Leeds United. The two clubs have been in talks for a while and things have progressed. The Italian club are likely to get around €30m (£27.5m) plus bonuses for the midfielder.

Rodrigo De Paul is at the peak of his career right now and he could make an immediate impact at Elland Road if he completes the transfer.

Moving to the Premier League would be a step up in his career and a manager like Marcelo Bielsa could elevate his game to another level with his coaching.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can secure an agreement with Udinese in the coming weeks now.

The Whites need to find a quality long term alternative to Pablo Hernandez and De Paul certainly fits the profile.

He will add creativity, flair and goals to the Leeds United midfield. The Whites have already been quite impressive in the attack so far this season and De Paul could take them to a whole new level.