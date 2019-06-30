Leeds close in on Jack Harrison transfer

Leeds United are all set to sign the Manchester City winger Jack Harrison this summer.
According to Yorkshire Evening Post, the winger has already completed his medical with the Championship club and the deal should be confirmed soon.
Harrison was on loan at Leeds United last season and he has clearly impressed Bielsa with his performances.
Despite having a mixed start to life at Elland Road, Harrison managed to finish the season strongly and the fans will be hoping for him to continue that kind of form next season.
Leeds need to add more depth to their wide areas especially with Jack Clarke expected to leave the club. Harrison should prove to be a useful signing.
Furthermore, the report claims that the 22-year-old will join on loan and therefore the deal makes a lot of sense economically as well.
It will allow Marcelo Bielsa to invest his resources in the other areas of the squad.
Leeds were close to securing promotion last season and they will be hoping to go all the way this time.
They will have to improve their attacking options in order to secure Premier League football next summer. It will be interesting to see if the Whites can sign a reliable goalscorer now.