Leeds chief claims the club will look to sign Ben White permanently

Leeds United will look to sign the Brighton defender Ben White this summer.

The 23-year-old has been at loan at Elland Road and he has managed to establish himself as one of Bielsa’s best players.





Leeds chief Angus Kinnear has revealed to Yorkshire Evening Post that the Whites will speak to Brighton about a permanent deal this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Brighton are willing to let the player leave. White is rated highly by the Seagulls and Potter recently confirmed that he is not going anywhere.

Kinnear claims that Leeds have an advantage in the transfer chase because Ben White loves the club and he is well settled at Elland Road. It will be interesting to see if the Championship giants can convince Brighton now.

“Ben is going to be hugely sought after,” said the chief executive.

“It’s one of the risks of the type of deal we did. I know supporters will wonder why there wasn’t an option to buy him but Brighton weren’t prepared to do that.

“It was either take the player without an option or don’t take him at all. We clearly made the right decision and we have some conversations to have with Brighton as to where they see his future.

“They rate him very highly and other clubs rate him very highly. We have an advantage in that Ben loves the club and he has loved playing for the club.

“He loves his teammates and knows he will get game time under Marcelo, so we have a small advantage. Ultimately, we are going to be fighting with some big names for his signature.”

Premier League champions Liverpool have been linked with the player as well.

Ben White is highly talented and he has a big future ahead of him. However, he needs to join a club where he can play regularly. Brighton and Leeds are ideal for his development right now.

That said, Leeds would probably be the better option of the two simply because he is well adapted to their style and a top-class coach like Bielsa will improve him a lot with time.