Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa admits he could start playing Patrick Bamford and Eddie Nketiah together, fans react

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has admitted he could start playing both Patrick Bamford and Eddie Nketiah together in his line-up going forward.
The Argentine has stuck with his age-long one-striker system since arriving at Elland Road, preferring the 26-year-old as his first-choice this term.
Bamford hasn’t scored or assisted since the 3-0 win against Stoke City in August, but has started the last nine games.
With Nketiah often impressing anytime he comes off the bench, Leeds fans keep demanding he starts ahead of Bamford or play alongside him, and it seems Bielsa is now considering fielding both strikers.
The Argentine revealed during his press conference for tomorrow’s clash against Queens Park Rangers that he could get the duo into the same team by playing one behind the other, but wouldn’t play either out wide because they don’t feel comfortable there.
The tactical admission was music to the ears of some Leeds fans, and here is how they reacted to it on Twitter:
It's something worth considering.
— Dr.Theologia (@DoctorT1992) October 31, 2019
This sounds Good
— christo (@ctrlitt) October 31, 2019
Think bamford would be good behind Eddie could feed him in and hold up ball
— Stephen Maher 💙💛 (@stevemaher34) October 31, 2019
We never look like scoring please play them both
— John Paul Redmond (@john_leeds25) October 31, 2019
THIS IS PROGRESS 👌🤞
— Andy Waldis (@andy_waldis) October 31, 2019
PLEEEEEEEEEEASE THIS!!!
— Lewis Fieldhouse (@lewisfieldhouse) October 31, 2019
Do it already 🙏🏼
— Mikey P (@mikeyplufc) October 31, 2019
Nketiah has three goals in 10 substitute appearances in the Championship, scoring twice in as many League Cup games.
Bamford has four goals and an assist in 14 league games, and with Leeds in need of more goals going forward, both strikers could combine on the pitch to fire the side to the top-flight come May.