Leeds and Rangers should consider move for Besic

Leeds United could be on the hunt for a central midfielder this summer with Kalvin Phillips having an uncertain future amid interest from Aston Villa. Jamie Shackleton and Adam Forshaw may not be regulars in 2019/20 after failing to command a starting place last season, so the Whites should consider a move for Besic.
Marcelo Bielsa loaned out a number of midfielders last season – Vurnon Anita (Willem II), Ouasim Bouy (PEC Zwolle), Lewis Baker (Reading), Yosuke Ideguchi (Greuther Fürth), Eunan O’Kane (Luton Town), Oriol Rey (UB Conquense), Mateusz Bogusz (Ruch Chorzow) – so Leeds have a lot of deadwood.
Besic would be an improvement on the seven players and wouldn’t break the bank at £5m either. The £30k-per-week midfielder is surplus to requirements at Everton and is struggling to find himself a new club this summer. Leeds could certainly benefit from signing Besic, and Rangers should be considering a move for him too.
Despite signing Steven Davis and Joe Aribo this summer, the Gers have a need for another addition to their engine room. Lassana Coulibaly and Ross McCrorie struggled for playing time in 2018/19 while Andy Halliday’s appearances were sporadic.
Besic is a decent ball-winner who provides a box-to-box threat and seldom relinquishes possession cheaply. He would improve both Leeds and Rangers’ squad, so the pair should be asking Everton about his availability this summer.
