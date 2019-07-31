Blog Competitions English Premier League Leeds and Rangers should consider move for Besic

31 July, 2019

Leeds United could be on the hunt for a central midfielder this summer with Kalvin Phillips having an uncertain future amid interest from Aston Villa. Jamie Shackleton and Adam Forshaw may not be regulars in 2019/20 after failing to command a starting place last season, so the Whites should consider a move for Besic.

Marcelo Bielsa loaned out a number of midfielders last season – Vurnon Anita (Willem II), Ouasim Bouy (PEC Zwolle), Lewis Baker (Reading), Yosuke Ideguchi (Greuther Fürth), Eunan O’Kane (Luton Town), Oriol Rey (UB Conquense), Mateusz Bogusz (Ruch Chorzow)  – so Leeds have a lot of deadwood.

Besic would be an improvement on the seven players and wouldn’t break the bank at £5m either. The £30k-per-week midfielder is surplus to requirements at Everton and is struggling to find himself a new club this summer. Leeds could certainly benefit from signing Besic, and Rangers should be considering a move for him too.

Despite signing Steven Davis and Joe Aribo this summer, the Gers have a need for another addition to their engine room. Lassana Coulibaly and Ross McCrorie struggled for playing time in 2018/19 while Andy Halliday’s appearances were sporadic.

Besic is a decent ball-winner who provides a box-to-box threat and seldom relinquishes possession cheaply. He would improve both Leeds and Rangers’ squad, so the pair should be asking Everton about his availability this summer.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.