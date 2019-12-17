Leeds and Newcastle keen on Jarrod Bowen

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Jarrod Bowen.
The Hull City attacker is one of the best players in the Championship and he is a target for Newcastle United as well.
According to Leicester Mercury, the Foxes are keen on the player as well. The 22-year-old is rated at £10m.
Bowen would add a new dimension to Marcelo Bielsa’s attack and it could be a signing that takes Leeds United to the next level.
The Whites are in need of another attacker and Bowen would be ideal. He will add goals and creativity to the side. A signing like him could ensure the title for Bielsa’s men.
Leeds are currently well placed to win the Championship and they could use some extra bit of quality in January.
It will be interesting to see if they make a move for Bowen next month. Leeds must back Bielsa with the funds if they want to win the league and secure promotion this year.
Bamford and Nketiah won’t be enough for the Whites in the attack. The on-loan Arsenal forward has done well when called upon but he is yet to convince Bielsa completely. And Bamford has been inconsistent in front of the goal.
Bowen, on the other hand, has scored 16 goals in all competitions for Hull City this season.