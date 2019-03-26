Leeds and Newcastle eyeing up a move for Conner Rennison

Newcastle and Leeds are interested in signing the Hartlepool midfielder Conner Rennison this summer.
According to Teamtalk, the player will be a free agent at the end of the season and several clubs are vying for his signature.
The 16-year-old is quite highly rated at Hartlepool and it will be interesting to see if he decides to continue at the club by signing a contract.
The tough-tackling defensive midfielder has a no-nonsense approach to his game.
Leeds and Newcastle United are certainly very attractive propositions for a player of his age but he should concentrate on developing his game with regular football now.
Having said that, both the clubs can provide Rennison with better youth setups which will only aid his growth as a footballer.
Also, the two clubs have a reputation of promoting their youth players to the first team when they are ready. Rennison will have the chance of breaking into the senior side in future.
The likes of Bielsa and Benitez could be the ideal managers to groom a young talent like Rennison.
Boro, Sunderland, Bristol City, Barnsley, Hull and Portsmouth are keeping tabs on the player as well.