Leeds and Forest should consider move for Gayle

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are on the hunt for a prolific centre-forward in January to potentially replace loanees who could return to their parent clubs.
Eddie Nketiah has struggled for fitness and playing time (265 minutes of Championship football) at Leeds and may cut his stay at Elland Road short. Rafa Mir is in a similar position (140 minutes of Championship football) at Forest and could depart the City Ground sooner than anticipated.
One player both sides have been linked with is Dwight Gayle. The 29-year-old has been on the periphery at Newcastle United this season and could opt for a loan move away from St James’ Park to get regular playing time.
Manager Steve Bruce recently suggested Gayle had a place in his side, but the £40k-per-week striker has amassed only 22 minutes of Premier League football so far this season.
If Newcastle were to let him leave, it’s unlikely they would strengthen a league rival, so Gayle might have join a Championship side. Leeds are second while Forest are fourth, so he could have his pick of high-flying clubs when the winter transfer window opens.
Bruce is playing down a temporary departure for Gayle, but he’ll surely seek a temporary move away from Newcastle if he continues to be overlooked in December. Leeds & Forest should get ready to pounce as the 29-year-old boasts 59 goals and 16 assists in 100 Championship appearances.
