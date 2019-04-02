Blog Competitions English Premier League Leeds and Everton fans react to Yannick Bolasie transfer link

Leeds and Everton fans react to Yannick Bolasie transfer link

2 April, 2019 English Championship, English Premier League, Everton, Leeds United


According to reports from Teamtalk, Everton winger Yannick Bolasie could be heading to Leeds United in the summer transfer window if Marcelo Bielsa’s side gets promoted.

Leeds are second in the Championship table and are one of the favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 15 years.

Should they manage to do it, they will have funds to bring in proven Premier League quality players, and reportedly have earmarked Bolasie as an option.

The DR Congo international, who made a great impact during his time at Crystal Palace, struggled badly at Everton, thanks to a year-long absence through injury.

He moved to Aston Villa on loan, but that didn’t work out well for him as well. However, the jet-heeled winger has got his career back on track since moving to Belgium with Anderlecht.

The 29-year-old has scored four goals in seven league games for Anderlecht but they cannot afford to sign him permanently.

Bolasie could be a gamble signing for Leeds. While many Everton fans are desperate to see the back of him, Leeds fans feel he is past his best, and that the club should tick him off the transfer wish-list.

Tottenham Hotspur will demand £130m for Christian Eriksen
Chris Sutton suggests Rangers should sell Alfredo Morelos

About The Author

johnblake